Zacks: Analysts Expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Post -$2.35 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to report ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.06) and the highest is ($1.85). Esperion Therapeutics posted earnings of ($3.89) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.85) to ($9.44). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.95) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.07) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.30.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.04. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $36.90. The firm has a market cap of $106.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after buying an additional 142,369 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 486.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 42,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,252,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,634,000 after purchasing an additional 133,748 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 97,112.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 100.7% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

