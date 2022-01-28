Zacks: Analysts Expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Brokerages expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to announce $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LKQ’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.73 and the highest is $0.81. LKQ reported earnings per share of $0.69 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.80.

Shares of LKQ traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.03. The company had a trading volume of 31,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,489. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.23. LKQ has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKQ. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in LKQ by 241.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

