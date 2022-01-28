Zacks: Analysts Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.23). MEI Pharma reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.50). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%. The firm had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.95.

Shares of NASDAQ MEIP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,345,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,192. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.72. MEI Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.87 and a twelve month high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 56.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 110,699 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 323,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 88,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MEI Pharma by 118.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 53,702 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MEI Pharma (MEIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.