Zacks: Analysts Expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. Momentive Global posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Momentive Global.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MNTV. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of MNTV opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $15.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.77.

In other Momentive Global news, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 7,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $178,771.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $403,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,799 shares of company stock worth $976,451. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,406,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Momentive Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,097,000. 78.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momentive Global (MNTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.