Zacks: Analysts Expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Wall Street brokerages expect Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to post sales of $280,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $400,000.00. Prothena reported sales of $360,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year sales of $199.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $199.60 million to $199.81 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $45.57 million, with estimates ranging from $900,000.00 to $95.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $139.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Prothena had a net margin of 34.76% and a return on equity of 23.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) earnings per share.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Prothena in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Prothena from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.42.

NASDAQ PRTA traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $32.69. The company had a trading volume of 455,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,429. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01 and a beta of 1.22. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $10.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.30.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $11,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,519 shares of company stock worth $1,620,610 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Prothena by 938.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 1,129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

