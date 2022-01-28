Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.99 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will report sales of $162.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Employers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $163.07 million and the lowest is $162.90 million. Employers reported sales of $191.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full-year sales of $651.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $636.60 million to $666.37 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $680.02 million, with estimates ranging from $670.85 million to $689.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $168.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.92 million. Employers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 18.50%. Employers’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Employers from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report on Wednesday.

EIG stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,567. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.02. Employers has a twelve month low of $30.19 and a twelve month high of $43.82.

In related news, Director Michael J. Mcsally bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.24 per share, for a total transaction of $117,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 99,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 64,271 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 12,465 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Employers by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 391,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,682,000 after purchasing an additional 93,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business.

