Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $970.53 Million

Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) will announce sales of $970.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $968.27 million and the highest is $973.60 million. GoDaddy reported sales of $873.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full year sales of $3.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.76 billion to $3.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $945.90 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GDDY. Raymond James cut their target price on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Charles J. Robel sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total value of $2,224,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,867 shares of company stock worth $2,717,702 over the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 31.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,391,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,984,000 after buying an additional 3,165,950 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,242,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $977,616,000 after buying an additional 380,020 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 20.5% in the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 6,720,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,427,000 after buying an additional 1,143,953 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,497,000 after buying an additional 290,154 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 13.1% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,020,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,521,000 after buying an additional 350,311 shares during the period.

GDDY traded up $3.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,539,787. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.09. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. GoDaddy has a one year low of $65.70 and a one year high of $93.75.

GoDaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

