Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) to Announce $2.50 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) to report $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.23. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Grindrod Shipping.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $135.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.33 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GRIN shares. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GRIN traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,495. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. Grindrod Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.19%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRIN. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $378,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $1,243,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth $337,000. 38.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

