Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) to post sales of $3.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.61 billion. Otis Worldwide reported sales of $3.49 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full year sales of $14.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $14.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.37 billion to $14.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 483.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 99.5% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $82.77. 4,367,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,901,475. The stock has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.94. Otis Worldwide has a one year low of $62.31 and a one year high of $92.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.75.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

