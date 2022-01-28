Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) will report sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.93 billion. Seagate Technology reported sales of $2.73 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year sales of $11.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.80 billion to $12.07 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.45 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,798,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,389,181,000 after acquiring an additional 739,001 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $824,241,000 after purchasing an additional 184,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,824 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $346,155,000 after purchasing an additional 169,996 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $282,047,000 after purchasing an additional 168,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,447,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $201,972,000 after purchasing an additional 241,439 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology stock traded up $3.34 on Friday, reaching $107.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,721,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,659,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $106.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.57. Seagate Technology has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $117.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

