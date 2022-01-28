Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) to Post $0.20 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) will report $0.20 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. TELUS reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TELUS will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TELUS.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. TELUS’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TU. Bank of America cut shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

NYSE TU traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $23.41. 127,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,160,694. TELUS has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 137.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,721,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $290,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,601,041 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in TELUS by 683.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,510,372 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $77,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,436 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in TELUS by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,470,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

