Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $956.53 Million

Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will report $956.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $920.70 million and the highest is $988.00 million. Ventas posted sales of $921.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.
On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ventas.
Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 135.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Ventas stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,122,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.59, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.28. Ventas has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $61.09.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.
About Ventas
Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.
See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.