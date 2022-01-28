Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $956.53 Million

Analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) will report $956.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ventas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $920.70 million and the highest is $988.00 million. Ventas posted sales of $921.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Ventas will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.66 billion to $3.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ventas.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. Ventas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

VTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 135.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ventas stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $51.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,122,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,167. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.59, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.28. Ventas has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $61.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ventas (VTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.