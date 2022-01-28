Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.10 Billion

Brokerages expect that Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) will post sales of $1.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amdocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.11 billion. Amdocs posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amdocs will report full year sales of $4.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amdocs.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amdocs from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of DOX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.87. 10,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,292. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 4th quarter worth about $409,274,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Amdocs by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,933,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,761 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,383,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,466 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Amdocs by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,468,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $500,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,904 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,918,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software products and services for the communications, entertainment, and media industry service providers. The firm’s offerings are based on a product and services mix, using technologies and methodologies, such as cloud and cloud native, microservices, DevSecOps, low-/no-code, edge computing, open source, bimodal operations, site reliability engineering and increasing amounts of automation through standard information technology tools, open APIs and machine learning and artificial intelligence.

