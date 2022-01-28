Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to announce $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.74. Ashland Global reported earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year earnings of $4.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.94 to $5.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $6.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ashland Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $128.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.80.

ASH stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.40. The company had a trading volume of 325,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,201. Ashland Global has a 1 year low of $79.73 and a 1 year high of $110.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASH. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland Global by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,757 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 10,111.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,677 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,620,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Ashland Global by 166.5% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 572,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,028,000 after buying an additional 357,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 89.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 704,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,608,000 after acquiring an additional 332,840 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

