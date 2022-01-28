Zacks: Brokerages Expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.27). The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,941,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,985 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 97.1% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,256,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604,814 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 95.7% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth about $25,315,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 759,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the period. 40.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDE stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,926. Blade Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $5.40 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.77.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

