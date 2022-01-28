Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $962.09 Million

Analysts expect Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to announce sales of $962.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fortinet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $973.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $955.00 million. Fortinet posted sales of $748.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $3.34 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $867.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.21 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.46% and a net margin of 17.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $248.00 to $347.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $341.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fortinet from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fortinet from $295.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Fortinet from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.73.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total transaction of $684,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $6,175,007 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,529,520 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,746,216,000 after buying an additional 1,889,386 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,263,236 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,916,000 after buying an additional 839,674 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,474.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 629,618 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $151,160,000 after buying an additional 589,618 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 97.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,187,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $347,894,000 after buying an additional 585,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 818,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,960,000 after buying an additional 566,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FTNT traded up $12.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $282.16. 1,468,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,330. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.72. The company has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $144.21 and a 1-year high of $371.77.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

