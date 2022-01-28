Zacks: Brokerages Expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $55.05 Million

Brokerages expect Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) to report $55.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $53.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $58.00 million. Global Blood Therapeutics reported sales of $41.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full year sales of $194.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $197.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $304.18 million, with estimates ranging from $255.57 million to $426.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Global Blood Therapeutics.

Get Global Blood Therapeutics alerts:

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The business had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,092,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 75,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,407,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,300,000 after acquiring an additional 254,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

GBT stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,608,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.91. Global Blood Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $24.61 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Global Blood Therapeutics (GBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.