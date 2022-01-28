Zacks: Brokerages Expect MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.52 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) will announce $153.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MasterCraft Boat’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.30 million and the highest is $154.70 million. MasterCraft Boat posted sales of $118.68 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will report full-year sales of $629.13 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $624.70 million to $636.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $685.91 million, with estimates ranging from $668.83 million to $711.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MasterCraft Boat.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $144.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.10 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MCFT. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCFT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in MasterCraft Boat in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,848. MasterCraft Boat has a 52-week low of $23.04 and a 52-week high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $467.21 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MasterCraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.