Zacks: Brokerages Expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Westport Fuel Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.04). Westport Fuel Systems posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Westport Fuel Systems.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The auto parts company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.56 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 3.74%. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

NASDAQ WPRT traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 937,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,844. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.19. Westport Fuel Systems has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $12.95.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $277,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

