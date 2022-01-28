Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) to Sell

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agilysys, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative IT solutions to corporate and public-sector customers, with special expertise in select vertical markets, including retail and hospitality. The company uses technology-including hardware, software and services-to help customers resolve their most complicated IT needs. The company possesses expertise in enterprise architecture and high availability, infrastructure optimization, storage and resource management, and business continuity; and provides industry-specific software, services and expertise to the retail and hospitality markets. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla., Agilysys operates extensively throughout North America, with additional sales offices in the United Kingdom and China. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Agilysys from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Agilysys stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.78. 7,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,814. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $64.09. The company has a market capitalization of $905.19 million, a P/E ratio of -34.06 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.61.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AGYS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the first quarter worth about $243,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Agilysys by 231.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,134 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 8,475 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Agilysys by 75.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,086,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Agilysys by 4.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

