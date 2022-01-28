Zacks Investment Research Downgrades International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) to Sell

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “International Seaways, Inc. is a tanker company. It provides energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products. The company owns and operates a fleet which includes ULCC, eight VLCCs, eight Aframaxes/LR2s, 12 Panamaxes/LR1s and 20 MR tankers. International Seaways, Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

Shares of INSW opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $716.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.24.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 6.93% and a negative net margin of 92.25%. The business had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.30 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that International Seaways will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSW. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 82.8% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,525,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,239,000 after buying an additional 1,596,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Seaways by 69.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,657,000 after buying an additional 1,296,577 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth approximately $12,458,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth approximately $11,315,000. Finally, Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the third quarter worth approximately $10,445,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

