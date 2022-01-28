Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) to Hold

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.75.

Shares of MIME stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.56. 1,602,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,763,086. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 120.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Mimecast has a 1-year low of $38.84 and a 1-year high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $147.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,312 shares of company stock worth $4,113,806. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast in the first quarter worth $49,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Mimecast in the third quarter valued at $65,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Mimecast by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

