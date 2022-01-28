Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) to Hold

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nissan Motor Company, Ltd. manufactures and markets motor vehicles and parts. In North America, Nissan’s operations include styling, engineering, manufacturing, sales, customer and corporate finance and industrial and textile equipment. Nissan in North America employs more than 20,000 people in the United States, Canada and Mexico and generates nearly 75,000 jobs through its 1,500 Nissan and Infinity dealerships across the continent. “

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nissan Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nissan Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

NSANY stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. Nissan Motor has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.37. Nissan Motor had a net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products and marine equipment. It operates through the Automobile and Sales segments. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells vehicles, forklift, marine equipment, and related parts. The Sales segment handles sales finance and leasing business to support the sales activity of automobile business.

