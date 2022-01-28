Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vistra (NYSE:VST) to Sell

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Vistra stock opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.70. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.98. Vistra has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. Research analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Vistra by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 91,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 34,844 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,561,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,972,000 after acquiring an additional 527,742 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,200,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Vistra by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 290,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,387,000 after acquiring an additional 16,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

