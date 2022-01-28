Zacks Investment Research Lowers Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is late-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing treatments for unmet needs in immune-mediated dermatological diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARQ-151, ARQ-154 and ARQ-252 for multiple indications, including psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, seborrheic dermatitis and eczema, which are in clinical stage. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc. is based in Westlake Village, California. “

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARQT. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $723.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -4.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 12,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $252,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard G. Welgus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $54,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,060 shares of company stock worth $470,119 over the last ninety days. 39.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 28.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 122,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,916,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.