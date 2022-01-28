Zacks Investment Research Lowers Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Generation Bio Co. is a genetic medicines company. It is focused on creating gene therapy for patients suffering from both rare and prevalent diseases. Generation Bio Co. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on GBIO. William Blair downgraded Generation Bio from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Generation Bio from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.25.

Generation Bio stock opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. Generation Bio has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $334.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Generation Bio will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the third quarter worth about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generation Bio by 375.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Generation Bio by 30.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

