Zacks Investment Research Lowers Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HESM. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hess Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.14. Hess Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.71. The company has a market capitalization of $979.59 million, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 2.01.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hess Midstream will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.517 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 204,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 56,794 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 8,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 32,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

