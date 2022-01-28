Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Hold

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KRG. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

NYSE:KRG traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,454,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,687. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $15.52 and a 52-week high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total value of $523,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRG. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,643.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 39.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

