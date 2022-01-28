Zacks Investment Research Lowers TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TDK Corp. has a portfolio of technologies originally developed for its businesses involving electronic materials, components and devices, semiconductor, recording media and data storage devices. Its technical leadership includes materials research and development for dielectric, organic and semiconductor materials, process technologies for thick and thin film, metal, semiconductors and integration technologies. TDK technologies can be found in multimedia, video, television, personal computers, mobile communications, and semiconductors. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get TDK alerts:

OTCMKTS TTDKY opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. TDK has a one year low of $31.30 and a one year high of $56.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.30 and its 200-day moving average is $42.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

TDK (OTCMKTS:TTDKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter. TDK had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Research analysts expect that TDK will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDK Company Profile

TDK Corp. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of electronic components. It operates through the following business segments: Passive Components, Sensor Application Products, Magnetic Application Products, Film Application Products and Others. The Passive Components segment offers ceramic capacitors, aluminum electrolytic capacitors, film capacitors, inductive devices, high-frequency components, piezoelectric material components, circuit protection devices, and sensors.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TDK (TTDKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TDK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.