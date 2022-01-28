Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) to Hold

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Computer Programs and Systems, Inc has been serving the information technology needs of community healthcare providers for over twenty-seven years. Headquartered in Mobile, Alabama, the company provides a complete health information and patient care system that encompasses the full spectrum of financial and clinical applications. The CPSI System provides the most comprehensive single-source electronic medical record available and allows the realization of a true enterprise-wide electronic medical record. The Company is a single-source vendor providing comprehensive software and hardware products, complemented by complete installation services and extensive support. Its fully integrated, enterprise-wide system automates clinical and financial data management in each of the primary functional areas of a hospital. “

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Computer Programs and Systems has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $37.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.82 million, a PE ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.22.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $70.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Troy D. Rosser sold 11,618 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $363,527.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,818 shares of company stock valued at $490,173. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,443,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 483.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after purchasing an additional 157,319 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,312,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,015,000 after purchasing an additional 151,267 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,333,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,546,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

