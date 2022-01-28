Zacks Investment Research Upgrades FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $4.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FTC Solar Inc. is a provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software and engineering services. FTC Solar Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTCI has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital lowered FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded FTC Solar from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCI opened at $3.63 on Thursday. FTC Solar has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.53.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.83 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 45.04% and a negative return on equity of 63.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTC Solar will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Kristian Nolde sold 24,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total transaction of $95,392.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Nagendra Cherukupalli sold 74,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.56, for a total value of $486,273.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,165 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 24,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTC Solar (FTCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.