Zacks Investment Research Upgrades United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) to “Hold”

United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UNITED UTILITIES was created from the merger of North West Water and Norweb in November 1995. Its shares are listed on the London Stock Exchange. Its principal activities are managing and operating the regulated electricity distribution, water and wastewater networks in north west England, a region with a population of around seven million. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC raised United Utilities Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UUGRY stock opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day moving average is $28.90. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group Plc engages in the provision of water and wastewater services. It manages large areas of catchment land in a sustainable way and rely on watercourses where return wastewater safely and cleanly to the environment, and process bio resources from wastewater to generate renewable energy.

