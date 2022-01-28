Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) to Buy

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Verra Mobility Corporation designs and develops mobility software. The Company offers speed, bus lane, railroad crossing, and school bus top arm enforcement and enforcement ticketing, as well as crash reports and video-enabled crime data analysis solutions. Verra Mobility Corporation, formerly known as Gores Holdings II Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on VRRM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Verra Mobility from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.21.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $162.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verra Mobility will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 8,207,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $121,065,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,282,821 shares of company stock worth $122,266,110 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRRM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 6.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Torray LLC increased its position in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.0% during the third quarter. Torray LLC now owns 119,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

