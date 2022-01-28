Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) by 59.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,244,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464,178 shares during the quarter. Global-e Online comprises about 1.7% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned 0.87% of Global-e Online worth $89,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global-e Online by 361.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Global-e Online during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online stock opened at $31.10 on Friday. Global-e Online Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.22 and a 52 week high of $83.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.61.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Global-e Online had a positive return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $59.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.57 million. Research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GLBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Global-e Online from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Global-e Online from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

