Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $158.12 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,068 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,986 shares during the period. Netflix accounts for approximately 3.0% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $158,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,372,371 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,627,620,000 after acquiring an additional 113,836 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,206,004 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,144,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,112,594 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,510,833,000 after acquiring an additional 269,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,982,851 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,249,134,000 after acquiring an additional 108,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 4,388,098 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,317,837,000 after acquiring an additional 560,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $386.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $575.04 and a 200-day moving average of $584.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total value of $4,720,326.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock worth $11,391,796. 2.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $720.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $545.97.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.