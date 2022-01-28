Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Has $3.43 Million Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after acquiring an additional 23,429 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 19,992 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,194,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Visa by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 241,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $56,393,000 after purchasing an additional 157,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 645.0% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Visa from $288.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $267.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.92.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total value of $1,757,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total value of $2,377,840.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,386 shares of company stock worth $6,485,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

V opened at $218.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.34. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.10 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The stock has a market cap of $419.72 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

