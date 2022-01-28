Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,036,444,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 18,313.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435,344 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,549 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 103.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,006,800 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $346,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 8.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,755,421 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,242,020,000 after acquiring an additional 959,579 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.96.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $135.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $245.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.24, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

