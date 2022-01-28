Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,059,698 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 42,860 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned about 0.51% of Zimmer Biomet worth $155,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. K2 Principal Fund L.P. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 11,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,877,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $567,571,000 after purchasing an additional 277,420 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 168,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,710,000 after purchasing an additional 19,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.45.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $121.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.94. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

