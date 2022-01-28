Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Expected to Earn Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Tuesday. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.59.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $66.99 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $71.21. The company has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.83.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.71 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 40.66% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $325.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $82,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total value of $582,650.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,279,669 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 218.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 66,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 60.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 49,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 176,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

