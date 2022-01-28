ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Cut to $60.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Mizuho from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on ZI. Raymond James raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

Shares of NASDAQ ZI opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 771.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.41. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $37.86 and a 52 week high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.77 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 448,989 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $22,664,964.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 235,693 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $16,107,259.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,967,393 shares of company stock valued at $1,096,554,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

