-$0.05 EPS Expected for Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Brookfield Renewable Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.49) and the highest is $0.46. Brookfield Renewable Partners reported earnings of ($0.22) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 77.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Partners will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Brookfield Renewable Partners.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on BEP shares. Scotiabank raised Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. CIBC upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 8.4% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 28,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEP traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 394,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,388. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a one year low of $30.93 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -152.50%.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

