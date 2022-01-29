$0.26 EPS Expected for Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. Talos Energy posted earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 163.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 8.74% and a negative net margin of 66.91%. The firm had revenue of $290.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.80 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $559,381.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,109,868 shares of company stock valued at $91,787,376 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Talos Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Talos Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Talos Energy by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Talos Energy stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,288,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,798. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.51. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $843.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 2.99.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

