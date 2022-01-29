$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) will post $0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Simply Good Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Simply Good Foods reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.71. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Simply Good Foods.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.28 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus raised Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho began coverage on Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Simply Good Foods stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.33. 540,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,410. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.15. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $27.71 and a one year high of $43.17. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.07.

In other news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $201,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 18,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $745,506.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 330,017 shares of company stock worth $13,278,241. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

