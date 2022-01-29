$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) will report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.29. PGT Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.62. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of PGTI stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. PGT Innovations has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.95 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.25.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $44,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,200 shares of company stock worth $92,600. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 540.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of PGT Innovations by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

