$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) will report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Phibro Animal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Phibro Animal Health reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.29. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Phibro Animal Health.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

PAHC stock opened at $18.50 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $749.32 million, a P/E ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $22.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAHC. Amundi acquired a new stake in Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth $13,636,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after purchasing an additional 308,372 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 778.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 296,811 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 131,032.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 281,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,142,000 after purchasing an additional 281,720 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter worth $2,869,000. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

