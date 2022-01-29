$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.40. Wheaton Precious Metals also reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full year earnings of $1.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.45. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 51.28% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WPM. Raymond James set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $809,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 732,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,286,000 after purchasing an additional 134,172 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 116,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. 56.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock remained flat at $$39.01 during midday trading on Monday. 2,921,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,440. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.44. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $49.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

