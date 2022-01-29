$0.48 EPS Expected for Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plymouth Industrial REIT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Plymouth Industrial REIT reported earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plymouth Industrial REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Plymouth Industrial REIT.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the fourth quarter worth $2,094,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 22,695 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Institutional investors own 83.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLYM opened at $28.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $32.37. The firm has a market cap of $969.63 million, a P/E ratio of -29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is -88.42%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

