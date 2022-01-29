$0.55 EPS Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.63. Lumen Technologies posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of Lumen Technologies stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.97.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.24%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

In related news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 365,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 42,314 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $2,515,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1,086.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

