$0.63 EPS Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the highest is $0.67. Clean Harbors also reported earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $3.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $4.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

CLH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $90.92 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.47.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total transaction of $209,724.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143 in the last 90 days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at $5,938,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its stake in Clean Harbors by 56.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 51,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 18,675 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 12,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

