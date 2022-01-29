$0.64 EPS Expected for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silvergate Capital’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.75. Silvergate Capital posted earnings per share of $0.55 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will report full-year earnings of $3.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $7.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Silvergate Capital.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Reynolds sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $660,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,140 shares of company stock worth $16,226,157. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SI. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 3,920.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 77,236 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Silvergate Capital by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 308,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,998,000 after purchasing an additional 185,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.10. 827,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,325,415. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.41 and a 200-day moving average of $138.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $80.78 and a 1 year high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

